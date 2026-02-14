Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Stake Lifted by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 5.2% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $31,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $688,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

