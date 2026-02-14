J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC Has $406.61 Million Stock Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC decreased its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,840,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,882 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare makes up approximately 100.0% of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC owned 21.94% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $406,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Insider Transactions at Aveanna Healthcare

In related news, insider Edwin C. Reisz sold 17,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $138,262.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,321,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,744.90. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $230,452.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,394,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,794,305.15. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,595. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

