Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Sells $35,874.72 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,763.04. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Scott Hutton sold 970 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $7,905.50.
Biodesix Price Performance
Biodesix stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.67. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDSX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
View Our Latest Report on Biodesix
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.
The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biodesix
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.