Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Sells $35,874.72 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,763.04. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Scott Hutton sold 970 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $7,905.50.

Biodesix stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.67. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDSX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

