Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $42,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 45,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 105.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE GPK opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

