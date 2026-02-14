Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,126.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.17 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 174.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

