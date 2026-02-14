Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,893,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.6% in the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand — Reports note that AI-driven capital expenditures (hyperscaler data-center construction and mining electrification) are boosting demand for large construction and mining equipment, a structural tailwind for Caterpillar’s sales and backlog. Caterpillar Rides AI Data Center Boom With Priced In Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target lift — Bank of America raised its price target (and an upgrade triggered a new 1?year high mention), adding buy-side momentum and validating higher valuations for CAT. Bank of America Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $825.00
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded earnings estimates — Zacks refreshed its model, raising Q1 and multi?year EPS forecasts for CAT (FY2026–FY2028), which supports higher forward earnings multiples and gives investors conviction about near?term profitability. The Zacks Analyst Alphabet, Caterpillar,T-Mobile US and Onfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Market leadership / headline performance — Coverage and headlines highlight CAT as a top contributor to the Dow’s gains, which can attract momentum flows and index-related buying. Why Caterpillar’s Stock Is Benefiting From the AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro data mixed — Recent reports show stronger January jobs but downward revisions to 2025 job growth and lingering inflation above 2%. That creates uncertainty around Fed policy; durable capex demand can offset tighter monetary risk, but macro backdrop remains a cross?current. Wall Street Roundup: Economic Data, Earnings Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market momentum — Commentary about the Dow passing 50,000 and an AI?led bull market supports risk appetite broadly, which benefits cyclical industrials like CAT but may also price in further outperformance. Dow 50,000 Shows This AI-Led Bull Market Has Plenty Of Room To Run
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/“priced-in” concerns and stock-specific risks — Some coverage warns that much of the AI benefit is already reflected in CAT’s share price and flags potential red flags (valuation, execution risk, or reliance on cyclical capex), which could amplify pullbacks if growth disappoints. Watch Out For These Red Flags In CAT Stock
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE CAT opened at $774.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.09 and a 200 day moving average of $540.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
