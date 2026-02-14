Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 291,342 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

