Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,775 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

NYSE INVH opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

