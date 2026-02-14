Natl Bk Canada Upgrades Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) to “Strong-Buy”

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by research analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.14.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.81 and a 12-month high of C$13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 8.98%.The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.