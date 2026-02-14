Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie Capit

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie Capit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyocera has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kyocera Stock Up 0.4%

KYOCY opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Kyocera has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.92.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 5.09%.The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

