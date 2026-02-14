Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.99. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

