Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $228,700.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,607.60. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.85. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

