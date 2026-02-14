Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Dbs Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dbs Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEINY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf lowered Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HEINY opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Heineken has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

