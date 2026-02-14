National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $128.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) is a full?service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small? and medium?sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

