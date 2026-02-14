PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $15,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,443,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,320,345.24. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $110,370.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.4%

PBF opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.50.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.82) EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

Key PBF Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus as refining margins improved; reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus loss, and operating income turned positive — this drove much of the bullish investor response. PR Newswire: Q4 Results & Dividend

Q4 earnings beat consensus as refining margins improved; reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus loss, and operating income turned positive — this drove much of the bullish investor response. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.275/share (3.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting investor sentiment. PR Newswire: Dividend Announcement

Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.275/share (3.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PBF highlighted operational progress at its Martinez refinery and set a target of $350M in annualized run-rate savings by end-2026, which could materially improve margins over coming quarters if achieved. MSN: Martinez Restart & Savings Target

PBF highlighted operational progress at its Martinez refinery and set a target of $350M in annualized run-rate savings by end-2026, which could materially improve margins over coming quarters if achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue dipped slightly year-over-year and came marginally under Street expectations, so earnings strength was driven mostly by margins and cost controls rather than top-line growth. Zacks: Earnings Beat on Margins

Revenue dipped slightly year-over-year and came marginally under Street expectations, so earnings strength was driven mostly by margins and cost controls rather than top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — some price targets were raised while consensus remains below many broker targets; expect continued variability in sentiment until operational improvements are proven. MarketBeat: Analyst Ratings & Targets

Analyst coverage remains mixed — some price targets were raised while consensus remains below many broker targets; expect continued variability in sentiment until operational improvements are proven. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by controlling shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital (multiple large blocks sold over several days, including a 450,000-share block) creates a notable supply overhang and may pressure the stock if selling continues. SEC Form 4: Insider Sales

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,595,000 after buying an additional 3,550,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,854,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,524,000 after acquiring an additional 418,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 72,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.