Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,295.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 64,764,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62,061,116 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,400.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,953,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,673 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,987,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,322,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 14,480,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,879 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHB opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

