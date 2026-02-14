Euan Abraham Sells 1,375 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $13,983.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,666.29. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,923.72.

On Thursday, January 8th, Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $16,745.30.

On Thursday, December 11th, Euan Abraham sold 1,917 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $22,754.79.

NASDAQ:SERV opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Serve Robotics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Serve Robotics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,247,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 138,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 283,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,348 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SERV. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Positive Sentiment: Local/regulatory coverage in Chicago highlights growing public and policy attention to delivery robots, improving awareness and the potential for accelerated deployments and city partnerships. Read More.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

