Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after buying an additional 133,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $613.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

