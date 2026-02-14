Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.30.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a larger dividend for shareholders, which supports income-minded investors and offsets some of the earnings disappointment. Read More.

Board approved a larger dividend for shareholders, which supports income-minded investors and offsets some of the earnings disappointment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a CEO transition (Amit Banati to become CEO effective May 13, 2026); leadership change could be constructive long term but creates short-term uncertainty. Read More.

Company announced a CEO transition (Amit Banati to become CEO effective May 13, 2026); leadership change could be constructive long term but creates short-term uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management released Q4 results, a slide deck and the earnings call presentation — useful for parsing margin drivers, channel trends and cost initiatives. (These materials provide detail but didn’t prevent the negative market reaction.) Read More.

Management released Q4 results, a slide deck and the earnings call presentation — useful for parsing margin drivers, channel trends and cost initiatives. (These materials provide detail but didn’t prevent the negative market reaction.) Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.86 and revenue of $1.08B missed consensus ($1.00 EPS; ~$1.14B revenue); revenue declined year-over-year, signaling near-term demand weakness. Read More.

Q4 EPS of $0.86 and revenue of $1.08B missed consensus ($1.00 EPS; ~$1.14B revenue); revenue declined year-over-year, signaling near-term demand weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $3.35–$3.65 versus Street ~4.06, and revenue guidance was trimmed — the guidance gap is the primary driver of the selloff. Read More.

FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $3.35–$3.65 versus Street ~4.06, and revenue guidance was trimmed — the guidance gap is the primary driver of the selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted: Wolfe Research downgraded FBIN to “peer perform” after the results, and Barclays reaffirmed “equal weight” but cut its price target from $68 to $55 — pressure on sentiment and the stock’s target prices. Read More. | Read More.

Analysts reacted: Wolfe Research downgraded FBIN to “peer perform” after the results, and Barclays reaffirmed “equal weight” but cut its price target from $68 to $55 — pressure on sentiment and the stock’s target prices. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was sharp: unusually high volume on the drop, suggesting forced/rapid repositioning and reduced near-term conviction among some holders. Read More.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

