Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $477.3771.
ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th.
Key Stories Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Positive Sentiment: Amvuttra is powering large revenue gains and Alnylam reported full-year product revenues near $3B with strong year?over?year growth; the company also reported profitability for the first time — a clear fundamental positive for long?term earnings potential. Business Wire: Alnylam Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Catalyst from analyst support — some firms (e.g., TD Cowen) are maintaining Buy ratings and framing Amvuttra as the catalyst for a longer?term profitability inflection. TipRanks: Amvuttra-Driven Profitability Inflection Supports Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance was updated to roughly $5.3–$5.8B (slightly wide band vs. consensus), leaving mixed readthroughs for near?term estimates and valuation models. Business Wire: FY?2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets (e.g., Chardan, Needham) but many kept Buy ratings — this tempers upside expectations while still signaling continued institutional conviction. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Changes
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the Q4 release was mixed: some outlets flagged EPS and revenue misses vs. specific consensus numbers while others reported an EPS beat — the inconsistent takeaways have created volatility and investor uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss MarketBeat: Q4 Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Management signaled higher long?term R&D/spend to fund pipeline ambitions and flagged execution/scaling risks for global Amvuttra rollout — comments that prompted some investors to downgrade longer?term profit expectations. Seeking Alpha: Investors Revise Future Profit Expectations TipRanks: Execution Risks Loom
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures in the feeds are effectively zero/placeholder and not informative for current positioning — ignore as a market signal until clearer data is posted.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $314.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 119.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,399.36. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,305 shares of company stock worth $12,459,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
