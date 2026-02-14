Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,048,068 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 722,253 put options.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.41.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

