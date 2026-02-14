Darren Ronald Yeates Sells 13,892 Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $505,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 113,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,216. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE BTU opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peabody Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $39.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 763.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

