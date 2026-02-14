Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $500.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.54.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.71 and a twelve month high of $650.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,780,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,596,000 after acquiring an additional 367,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,302,000 after acquiring an additional 252,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,740,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company guidance lifted upside — Tyler raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $12.40–$12.65 (vs. consensus ~$11.49), and issued revenue guidance roughly in line with Street expectations; that stronger forward EPS range is supporting the stock today.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

