DDD Partners LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 4.9%

RGLD stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.25.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

