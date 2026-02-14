Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in January

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,138 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 10,346 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Omron Stock Up 0.1%

OMRNY stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Omron has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Omron had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omron will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Omron has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company's stock.

About Omron

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

