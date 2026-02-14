iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 35205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 55,978 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

