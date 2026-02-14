PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 691 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 1,333 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT XL Axiata Tbk is a leading Indonesian telecommunications operator that provides a comprehensive range of mobile and fixed wireless services. As a member of the Axiata Group Berhad, the company offers nationwide cellular voice, SMS and data connectivity under the XL and Axis brands. Its network portfolio spans 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and has begun initial roll-outs of 5G infrastructure in key urban centers, supported by a growing network of radio access sites and fiber-optic backhaul.

In addition to core mobile services, XL Axiata develops a portfolio of digital products and enterprise solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.