Libra Wealth LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after buying an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,933,000 after buying an additional 1,755,210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,419,000 after buying an additional 1,794,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

