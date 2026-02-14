Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $366.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

