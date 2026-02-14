Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,790 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Energizer worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,825,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energizer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after acquiring an additional 583,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 34.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 491,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,250.79. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 target price on Energizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

