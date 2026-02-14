Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 467.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $488,001 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $139.70 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.63, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.