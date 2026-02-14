Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $92.25

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,190. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

