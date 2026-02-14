BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) versus ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head to Head Comparison

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ARKO and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKO 0.24% 6.95% 0.52% BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.72% 28.66% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARKO and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKO 1 3 1 1 2.33 BJ’s Wholesale Club 1 11 8 0 2.35

Earnings & Valuation

ARKO currently has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $107.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given ARKO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

This table compares ARKO and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKO $8.73 billion 0.08 $20.84 million $0.11 57.55 BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.66 $534.42 million $4.34 23.65

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than ARKO. BJ’s Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ARKO has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats ARKO on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

