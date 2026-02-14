Rhumbline Advisers Has $47.99 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Williams Trading set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $335.67.

Shares of CHTR opened at $239.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

