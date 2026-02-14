BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$61.34 and last traded at C$60.51, with a volume of 2003216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.02.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.16.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight diversified Canadian bank index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

