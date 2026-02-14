Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 132,990 United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of United Parks & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $19,209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $12,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,522 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,594 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 19.1% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $252,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,569.20. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $58.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

