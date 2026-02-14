State of Wyoming Sells 8,748 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

State of Wyoming lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,180.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $2,427,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,781.62. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,102 shares of company stock worth $5,022,136. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.