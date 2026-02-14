H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) is a Danish pharmaceutical company headquartered in Copenhagen that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of medicines for disorders of the central nervous system. Founded in 1915 by Hans Lundbeck, the company has built a long-standing focus on neuroscience, concentrating on therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions rather than broader therapeutic areas.

Lundbeck’s primary activities include discovery and clinical development of novel compounds, regulatory filings, manufacturing and global commercialization of prescription medicines aimed at brain health.

