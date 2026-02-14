Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.3250. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.3250, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) is an Australia?based company focused on the exploration and development of uranium and rare earth mineral projects. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Toro Energy advances its projects from early exploration through to feasibility and permitting stages, targeting markets that require secure long?term supplies of nuclear fuel and critical minerals. The company maintains a technical team that applies modern geological and metallurgical methods to assess resource potential and project viability.

The company’s flagship asset is the Wiluna Uranium Project, located in the northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.