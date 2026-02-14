Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. Approximately 1,085,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.65.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.