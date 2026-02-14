Peter Mcmillan Acquires 179,522 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Peter Mcmillan acquired 179,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $849,139.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,000. This represents a 876.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Peter Mcmillan bought 17,390 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,906.90.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Mcmillan purchased 10,478 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $49,665.72.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0283 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 174,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

