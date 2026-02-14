Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.27 and traded as low as GBX 132. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 132, with a volume of 1,769 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorpoint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Motorpoint Group

In related news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139, for a total value of £139,000. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.