Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) COO Sells $920,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Asaf Silberstein sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Semtech from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 55.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 94,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $4,318,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $9,160,000.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

