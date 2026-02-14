Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.85. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.8750, with a volume of 338,078 shares changing hands.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.
In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.
