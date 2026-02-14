Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $718,581.24 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $718,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,351,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,241,288.67. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $120,865.35.

On Monday, December 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, K Charles Janac sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, K Charles Janac sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 2,058 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $31,940.16.

Arteris Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trending Headlines about Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above?consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY?2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More.

Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above?consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY?2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network?on?chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer?term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More.

Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network?on?chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer?term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract?value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More.

Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract?value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench?marked upside versus the current price.

Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench?marked upside versus the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read?throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More.

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read?throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short?squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures.

Short?interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short?squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/major?holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Large insider/major?holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed research view: some shops (Weiss) remain negative; consensus is a Hold with a $17.50 average target — divergent analyst views can increase short?term volatility.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 109.6% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 872.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 737,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 661,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,840 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 546,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Arteris in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.