B. Riley Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 36.70%.The firm had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

