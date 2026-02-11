Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $497.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.75.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,647.40. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,484,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $502.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $513.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

