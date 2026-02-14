LSV Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 245,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,018,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE STZ opened at $149.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

