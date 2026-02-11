7,811 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded MCK to “Overweight” and raised its price target from $983 to $1,107, implying notable upside vs. recent levels — this is a clear bullish catalyst for investor demand. Benzinga

JPMorgan upgraded MCK to “Overweight” and raised its price target from $983 to $1,107, implying notable upside vs. recent levels — this is a clear bullish catalyst for investor demand. Positive Sentiment: High-profile media/TV support (Jim Cramer praising McKesson) can boost retail interest and short-term buying flows. Cramer piece

High-profile media/TV support (Jim Cramer praising McKesson) can boost retail interest and short-term buying flows. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat and FY26 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20) plus a new quarterly dividend ($0.82/share) support the fundamental bull case for long-term investors. MarketBeat summary

Recent earnings beat and FY26 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20) plus a new quarterly dividend ($0.82/share) support the fundamental bull case for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson is attracting investor attention on screens (Zacks notes it’s among most-watched stocks), which can increase volatility but doesn’t itself imply direction. Zacks

McKesson is attracting investor attention on screens (Zacks notes it’s among most-watched stocks), which can increase volatility but doesn’t itself imply direction. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on automation and robotics (could improve logistics/efficiency long term) highlights an operational upside but is speculative for near-term earnings. Pharma-Technology

Coverage on automation and robotics (could improve logistics/efficiency long term) highlights an operational upside but is speculative for near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Napoleon Rutledge Jr. sold 328 shares (filed with SEC) — small in size relative to the company but often interpreted negatively by some investors. InsiderTrades

Insider selling: CAO Napoleon Rutledge Jr. sold 328 shares (filed with SEC) — small in size relative to the company but often interpreted negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: McKesson reported flat revenues in its Medical?Surgical segment, which may concern investors focused on near-term organic growth and margin leverage. HME News

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $934.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $832.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $783.87. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $585.22 and a 12 month high of $971.93. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Zacks Research cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.07.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

