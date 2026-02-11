Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,108,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 691.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,172,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

